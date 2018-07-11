Another person dies after Pretoria plane crash

Eighteen other people were injured when the aircraft hit a factory before crashing in Kameeldrift late on Tuesday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - The Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed another person involved in Tuesday’s Pretoria plane crash has died, bringing the death toll to two.

The Civil Aviation Authority also confirmed that 14 South Africans were among the 18 injured when the aircraft hit a factory before crashing in Kameeldrift late on Tuesday afternoon.

It’s been reported that the plane was heading to the Aviodrome Air Museum in the Netherlands after being renovated at Wonderboom Airport.

Meanwhile, Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Johan Pieterse says they have now handed over the scene to the aviation authority which will determine the exact cause of the crash.

He says Tshwane has not experienced a crash of this nature before, and that officials are trying to find out why the plane crashed a few minutes after take-off.

In a statement, the Aviation Authority says the aircraft had a certificate of airworthiness, which was due to expire on 15 August.

The Civil Aviation Authority says a preliminary report will be released in 30 days that may give some indication as to what caused the crash.

Executive Aircraft Accident and Incident investigation at CAA Peter Mashaba has called for space and time to allow investigations to continue.

“Because it’s a very complex accident we anticipate to finalise the release of the accident report within 12 months. However, should we not be able to finalise that within 12 months, we’re going to release what we term an interim statement.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)