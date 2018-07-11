ANC wants Mkhwebane's report on Zille's tweets to be tabled

The ANC's Khaya Magaxa says the Speaker has failed to implement the Public Protector's findings.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has written to the speaker of the Western Cape legislature, demanding that the Public Protector's report on Premier Helen Zille's colonialism tweets be discussed.

“As the ANC, we would like the Speaker to table the report of the Public Protector to the legislature so that we can be able to take a decision as the members of the legislature as to what needs to happen.”

In 2017, Zille used Twitter to express her belief that not all aspects of the legacy of colonialism in South Africa are negative.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found she violated the Constitution and the Executive Ethics Code.

Meanwhile, the Speaker's office says unless it's served with a court order directing otherwise, the Speaker will table the Public Protector’s report on 23 July.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)