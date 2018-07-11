Additional firefighters sent to Roodepoort factory fire

Firefighters are trying to contain the fire to avoid chemicals and material inside the store from exploding.

JOHANNESBURG - Additional firefighters have been dispatched to Roodepoort where a blaze is raging at a hardware factory.

They’re trying to contain the fire to avoid chemicals and material inside the store from exploding.

Earlier, two firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation.

It’s understood the fire started early on Wednesday morning when no one was inside the building.

The exact cause of the blaze is unknown.

Emergency services' Nana Radebe said: “We are sending different crews to do damping down and make sure that nothing reignites when we leave. We have to close off the road because of the smoke.”

Johannesburg Metro Police are diverting traffic in the area which is heavily backed up.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)