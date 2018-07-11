ACDP: WC govt needs to find new police ombud soon
The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) says a replacement for Vusi Pikoli who resigned in May, must be found urgently.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape provincial government is still looking for a new police ombud.
The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) says a replacement for Vusi Pikoli who resigned in May must be found urgently.
The office of the Police Ombudsman deals with complaints by the public.
The ACDP says disadvantaged communities will bear the brunt if a new appointment is not made soon.
The premier's office has told Eyewitness News that the process of appointing a Police Ombudsman is underway.
Pikoli, a former National Prosecuting Authority head, had been in the post since 2015. But he quit two months ago to take up the post of special advisor to State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.
The ACDP's Ferlon Christians says it's important to appoint a competent individual and this needs to happen as soon as possible.
“As the ACDP, we want the job to be filled with the right person because we still know, especially in disadvantaged communities, there are problems when police manhandle people.”
Premier Helen Zille's office says it will make an announcement in the coming weeks.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
