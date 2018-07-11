3 shot dead, 1 injured in Tembisa
It's understood the bodies of two of the victims were found in a taxi parked outside a shop earlier on Wednesday, while the third was discovered nearby.
JOHANNESBURG - Three people have been shot dead and another has been seriously wounded in Tembisa on the East Rand.
Paramedics say the trio had been shot multiple times.
ER24's Russel Meiring said: “A fourth man was treated and transported to a nearby hospital by the local provincial services. The exact details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
