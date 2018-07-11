3 killed in shootings in Cape Town

A 31-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were found dead in the street in Tafelsig on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Three people have been killed in shootings in Mitchell's Plain and Schaapkraal this week.

On the same day, a 23-year-old man was killed in Schaapkraal.

The police's Frederick van Wyk: "Upon arrival they found the body of a 23-year-old man lying in the road, fatally wounded. A murder case was registered for investigation and the circumstances around the incident are unknown at this stage."