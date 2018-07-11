1 man dead, another critical in Bonteheuwel 'gang-related' shooting
Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie has appealed to the community to come forward with any information about the attack.
CAPE TOWN - A man has been killed and another man is critical following a shooting in Bonteheuwel.
The attack occurred on the corner of Boekenhout Street and Bonteheuwel Avenue earlier on Wednesday.
The shooting is believed to have been gang-related.
“Those people that saw, I’m begging those people to come forward with information so we can act against these individuals. Even if it’s your son or your relative that pulled the trigger, I’m asking the community to give us those names.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
