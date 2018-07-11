1,382 Presidential Protection Unit bodyguards protect 17 people, MPs told
DA MP Zak Mbhele says the ratio of 81 highly trained police members for each of the 17 people being looked after by the Presidential Protection Unit is shocking.
CAPE TOWN - Figures revealed by Police Minister Bheki Cele show that there are 1,382 people employed in the Presidential Protection Unit (PPU), which until recently was responsible for looking after just 17 people.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) says the figures show a ratio of 81 close protectors for each individual, a far cry from the national ratio of one police member to every 369 people.
The PPU is responsible for security for the president, deputy president, former presidents, deputy presidents and their spouses, as well as the Director-General in the Presidency, Dr Cassius Lubisi.
DA MP Zak Mbhele says the ratio of 81 highly trained police members for each of the 17 people being looked after by the Presidential Protection Unit is shocking.
“The ratio that the parliamentary reply shows is absolutely astounding.”
Mbhele says in Nyanga near Cape Town, dubbed the murder capital of the world, it’s estimated that there is only one police officer for every 628 residents, much lower than the national average.
“The political elites are extremely well catered for in some very comfortable and feathered nests of protection, while communities that are ravaged by violence and crime have the most meagre resource allocation.”
Cele’s reply shows that the unit has cost the country just under R2 billion for the past three financial years.
A police ministry spokesperson was not immediately able to comment.
'PEDDLING INCORRECT INFORMATION'
The Police Ministry has hit back at DA claims that there are 81 protectors for each of 17 people looked after by the Presidential Protection Unit.
The unit falls under the SA Police Service.
Police ministry spokesperson Reneilwe Serero said: “As the South African Police we dispute it and the information provided in that statement is very much misleading and is peddling incorrect information. It is very, very inaccurate.”
Cele, in his reply, gave the current staff establishment of the Presidential Protection Unit as 1,382.
But Serero says this is not the case.
“1,382 is a number that encompasses all support staff services members, planning officers, members that do operational duties and static staff as well.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Questions over presence of VIP unit at Duduzane Zuma’s court appearance
-
BLF confront AfriForum's Kriel after Duduzane Zuma court appearance
-
CT mom receives R10k a month to help care for quadruplets
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 11 July 2018
-
Jacob Zuma supports son Duduzane outside court
-
ANC in PTA: Msimanga set on hiring incompetent, unqualified white DA members
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.