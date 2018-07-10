Zille seeks review of Mkhwebane’s findings on colonialism tweets
Hellen Zille filed court papers last week to review Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s findings that she violated the Constitution and the Executive Ethics Code because of public comments she made on the legacy of colonialism.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille wants the Public Protector’s findings against her colonialism tweets reviewed in court.
Zille filed court papers last week to review Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s findings that she violated the Constitution and the Executive Ethics Code because of public comments she made on the legacy of colonialism.
In 2017, Zille took to Twitter to express how the legacy of colonialism in South Africa had been positive.
LISTEN: Zille’s response to Mkhwebane report on colonialism tweets
The review application hasn’t stopped the Public Protector from tweeting her reaction to weekend reports that the DA dismissed her report on the basis that she misunderstood the law.
In a series of tweets, Mkhwebane defended her findings against Zille.
But Zille’s spokesperson Michael Mpofu says the matter is now before the North Gauteng High Court.
“We filed papers in the court, which then obviously forces them to respond, but the whole thing is to set aside the findings. So, we’re waiting for that process to unfold.”
Mkhwebane will now have to file papers in response to the Democratic Alliance’s review application.
LISTEN: Why the Public Protector investigated Zille after tweets
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] #AshwinWillemse: I've reached out to Naas & Nick
-
Teko Modise among 10 convicted, sentenced over failure to submit tax returns
-
Duduzane Zuma left 'substantially pregnant' wife in Dubai
-
Ashwin Willemse says SuperSport fallout was ‘rooted in racism’
-
How to get tickets to Global Citizen Festival
-
Court rules Jiba, Mrwebi be reinstated to roll of advocates
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.