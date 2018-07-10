Zille seeks review of Mkhwebane’s findings on colonialism tweets

Hellen Zille filed court papers last week to review Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s findings that she violated the Constitution and the Executive Ethics Code because of public comments she made on the legacy of colonialism.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille wants the Public Protector’s findings against her colonialism tweets reviewed in court.

In 2017, Zille took to Twitter to express how the legacy of colonialism in South Africa had been positive.

LISTEN: Zille’s response to Mkhwebane report on colonialism tweets

The review application hasn’t stopped the Public Protector from tweeting her reaction to weekend reports that the DA dismissed her report on the basis that she misunderstood the law.

In a series of tweets, Mkhwebane defended her findings against Zille.

But Zille’s spokesperson Michael Mpofu says the matter is now before the North Gauteng High Court.

“We filed papers in the court, which then obviously forces them to respond, but the whole thing is to set aside the findings. So, we’re waiting for that process to unfold.”

Mkhwebane will now have to file papers in response to the Democratic Alliance’s review application.

LISTEN: Why the Public Protector investigated Zille after tweets

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)