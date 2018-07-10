Workers in footwear sector embark on strike

Tens of thousands of footwear workers are demanding better salaries and more family responsibility leave.

CAPE TOWN - The Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers Union (Sactwu) are also embarking on industrial action.

Sactwu general secretary Andre Kriel says more than 10,000 of its members have already downed tools.

Tens of thousands of footwear workers are demanding better salaries and more family responsibility leave.

The workers want a 9.5% salary increase, and employers are offering a 6.25%.

Kriel said: “The notice came into effect at 10am on Monday (9 July) and the strike commenced soon after. It means that about 10,000 workers from the footwear sector are currently on strike.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)