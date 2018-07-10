Woolworths recalls frozen rice mix amid listeria concerns
Woolworths says none of their other frozen sweetcorn or vegetable products is affected.
JOHANNESBURG - Woolworths has withdrawn a Frozen Savoury Rice Mix following a worldwide product recall issued by the Hungarian food safety agency.
The rice mix contains frozen sweetcorn sourced from the Greenyard Factory in Hungary.
The factory has been implicated as the potential source of a listeria outbreak in Europe.
The food chain says this is a voluntary recall and customers will receive a full refund.
“Food safety is of critical importance to Woolworths and we take all issues regarding the production of our food extremely seriously,” the retail company said in a statement.
“Following a worldwide product recall issued by the Hungarian Food Safety Agency, and purely as a precautionary measure, we are recalling our Woolworths Frozen Savoury Rice Mix product.”
Listeria bacteria are easily destroyed by cooking.
The Frozen Savoury Rice Mix product is uncooked and frozen and so requires cooking before consumption.
Picture: Supplied.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
