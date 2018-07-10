What's the deal breaker? Striking Eskom unions reject latest 7% wage offer

Workers are demanding an 8% salary hike this year and then 8.5% for the next two years.

JOHANNESBURG - Labour unions have rejected Eskom’s latest wage offer of 7% with the utility now planning to table a revised offer.

It's the fourth round of negotiations between the power utility and unions, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Solidarity.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe said: “Eskom is now regrouping. We are going to give them an adjustment on what we think would be a fair offer. But the difficulty for Eskom quite frankly is that we seem to be going around in circles.

"We were told that the housing allowance was a deal breaker, today we are now told that the bonus payment is the deal breaker.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)