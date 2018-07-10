WC Sassa beneficiaries can collect payments at Post Office

The agency says not all beneficiaries have been able to collect their payments yet due to system problems.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in the Western Cape says beneficiaries will be able to collect payments at Post Offices in the province.

The agency says not all beneficiaries have been able to collect their payments yet due to system problems.

Sassa’s acting regional manager Henri de Grass says there have been delays with social grant payouts because some retail outlets only came on board after 1 July when payouts were due to be issued.

De Grass says 60,000 social grant beneficiaries in the Western Cape, who have the new social grant card issued by the South African Post Office (Sapo), have been affected by delays.

But he says now that all retail outlets, along with the Post Office, are online. Beneficiaries can do their transactions without any problems.

De Grass says the strike by Sapo workers has not affected operations.

“All the Post Office within the Western Cape are operating, that’s the information I received from Sapo.”

Sapo and Telkom workers downed tools last week, demanding an increase in wages.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)