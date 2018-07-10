[WATCH LIVE] Ashwin Willemse in conversation with Eusebius McKaiser

Former Springbok and sports presenter Ashwin Willemse is speaking out for the first time since walking off the SuperSport set.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Springbok and rugby analyst Ashwin Willemse is speaking out, on The Eusebius McKaiser Show, for the first time since walking off the SuperSport set.

The former Springbok World Cup-winning winger hasn’t been on the SuperSport screens in over a month following his infamous walkout during a live broadcast, accusing fellow analysts Naas Botha and Nick Mallet of patronising and undermining him.