[WATCH LIVE] ANC briefs media on alliance partners summit

JOHANNESBURG - The two-day political council meeting of the ANC and its tripartite alliance of Cosatu, SACP, and Sanco ended in Johannesburg on Monday night.

The summit was the first to be convened after the election of the new ANC leadership under President Cyril Ramaphosa in December last year.

The alliance experienced tensions under former President Jacob Zuma, which saw the SACP contesting the municipal elections outside the ANC, at Metsimaholo in the Free State, last year.

The alliance is briefing the media on the outcome of the polical council meeting.

