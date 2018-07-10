[UPDATE] One dead in Pretoria charter plane crash

The plane went down on Tuesday afternoon, crashing into a small factory on Tuesday afternoon near Wonderboom Airport, northern Pretoria. Paramedics say around 18 people have been hurt.

JOHANNESBURG - Officials have confirmed at least one passenger has died and 18 others have been hurt in a plane crash near Wonderboom Airport, north of Pretoria.

The airplane took off from the Wonderboom Airport and crashed just 2KM away. It’s understood the plane suffered technical problems before it came down.

The plane went down on Tuesday afternoon, crashing into a small factory.

ER24 says the passenger was declared dead on the scene.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “The remaining patients with their injuries ranging from minor to critical have been treated, provided with advanced-life support intervention and transported by road ambulances, as well as medical helicopters, to nearby hospitals.”

Meiring added: “Services are currently on the scene, they’ve been treating the patients. Once treated, the patients will be transported, as well as airlifted by the ER24 medical helicopter, to nearby hospitals. The exact details surrounding the incident are still unknown, but local authorities are on the scene and an investigation will be conducted.”

At the same time, Tshwane Emergency Services say four workers have been left critically injured after a plane hit a factory before crashing.

Spokesperson Johan Pieterse said: “We can confirm that a plane has crashed into a small factory. Apparently, there were four critically injured patients inside the factory and I think there was 19 [people] on board of the plane."

A man who works at the airport said: “I saw the aircraft coming through and there was a big cloud of black smoke behind them, apparently there was an engine failure. I saw it coming at a low level, trying to turn towards the runway.”

Another man has described what he saw: “I just saw something dropping down from the sky, but I didn’t know what it was, and the next thing I saw an explosion and a big bang.”

@BigTmuavha @EWNTraffic plane crash in Pretoria, just outside Wonderboom, close to the N1 and Phumulani Toll gate pic.twitter.com/uumzCe0pee — Mmbogo (@Mmbangiseni) July 10, 2018

Heavy delays on the moloto road close to the plain crash medics can't get through to the scene @TrafficSA @_ArriveAlive @GrootFM @RekordNewspaper pic.twitter.com/eCOkgF5h7A — First road (@firstgroup_FRT) July 10, 2018

