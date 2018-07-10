Unpaid Optimum Mine workers can't cope with mounting bills
Former Optimum employee Sibusiso Skhosana says his financial wellbeing is now in the hands of his church and neighbours who witness his daily struggle.
JOHANNESBURG – Despite assurances by management that all workers at the Optimum Coal Mine have been paid, several employees have told Eyewitness News that this is definitely not the case.
Some workers at the mine near Hendrina in Mpumalanga say they are still unable to pay their bills.
Those who have worked for the company for over 10 years say despite the firm having been under financial strain before, they have never experienced this type of non-payment.
One of the former Optimum employee Sibusiso Skhosana says doctors told him to use a punching bag to work through his frustrations.
He says his financial wellbeing is now in the hands of his church and neighbours who witness his daily struggle.
“The only way I’m still here and surviving is through the church, my pastor is providing for me.”
Martin Lubisi, who is employed as a semi-skilled boiler maker, says he is worried about the future of his siblings and children who all depend on him.
He says he now faces eviction from the communal room he rents just outside the mine because of his failure to pay rent over the past 3 months.
Lubisi has called on the Minerals Resources Department to find a solution soon.
At the same time, Business Rescue practitioner Chris Monyela says the mine is in the process of obtaining finance to ensure an economically viable mine.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Duduzane Zuma left 'substantially pregnant' wife in Dubai
-
Teko Modise among 10 convicted, sentenced over failure to submit tax returns
-
Bikers furious after member hurt by ‘wire trap’ on Table Mountain
-
I’m innocent – Duduzane Zuma
-
How to get tickets to Global Citizen Festival
-
Tired of waiting: Ennerdale residents resort to illegal land occupation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.