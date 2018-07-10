Tripartite alliance to work together to ensure 'massive' 2019 election victory
The ANC, together with its alliance partners: the SACP, Cosatu and Sanco held a briefing following a two-day alliance political council meeting.
JOHANNESBURG - Despite its conference resolution to contest future elections, the South African Communist Party (SACP) will be campaigning for the African National Congress (ANC) in 2019’s elections.
The governing party, together with its alliance partners the SACP, Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) held a briefing following a two-day alliance political council meeting.
It was an important meeting, the first of its kind since Cyril Ramaphosa was elected president.
And it seems Ramaphosa’s Presidency has led to the organisations committing to work together.
ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule said: “The alliance agreed that all of us must now be on the ground, work together to ensure a massive victory for the ANC in the coming 2019 general election.”
The SACP previously indicated it would not necessarily contest the 2019 elections, but future polls outside of the alliance.
While the resolution to contest elections still stands, for now, it will campaign for the ANC.
WATCH: ANC briefs the media on alliance partners summit
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
