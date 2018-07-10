Steenberg CPF appeals for information on several shootings

China's Xi pledges $20bn in loans to revive Middle East
The forum says five people have been shot and wounded in just four days in Lavender Hill and Retreat.
CAPE TOWN - The Steenberg Community Policing Forum (CPF) has urged residents to come forward with information following a spate of shootings, including the murder of a one-year-old baby in Cafda in Retreat.
The child's mother was wounded in the drive-by shooting.
The CPF's Gavin Walburgh says five people have been shot and wounded in just four days in Lavender Hill and Retreat.
“The longer we don’t arrest these people, the longer they get away with what they’re doing.”
