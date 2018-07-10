Sixth Parliament to deal with report on dissolution of Ingonyama Trust
The report is at the centre of the fallout between the Ingonyama Trust under Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, who is a trustee, and government.
CAPE TOWN - The sixth Parliament following next year's elections will process and deal with the contentious high-level panel report that calls for the dissolution of the Ingonyama Trust.
This follows the king's imbizo last week in KwaZulu-Natal where he called on government to lay off the land under the trust.
It’s still early days before any decision is taken on the high-level panel’s recommendations.
The panel’s report contains over 100 recommendations, including one that “motivates for the repeal of the Ingonyama Trust Act to bring KwaZulu-Natal in line with national land policy.”
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said: “A resolution of the House was passed to guide Parliament on what process to follow. And that committee is yet to respond to Parliament. The anticipation is that it will be dealt with in the sixth Parliament.”
Parliament has now called on the trust to observe the parliamentary process on the panel report and take advantage of the consultation process that will be scheduled to express its views on the recommendations and findings.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
