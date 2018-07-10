Serial rapist handed two life terms, plus 206 years
North West Police Commissioner Baile Motswenyane has commended officers who arrested Ayabonga Ndai.
JOHANNESBURG - A North West serial rapist has been sentenced to two life terms and an additional 206 years behind bars after he was found guilty of several crimes, including rape and armed robbery.
Police Commissioner Baile Motswenyane has commended officers who arrested Ayabonga Ndai after he’d terrorised residents in the Rustenburg area between 2010 and 2013.
SAPS spokesperson Aafje Botma says Ndai was linked to 13 cases through his DNA.
“As part of the accused modus operandi, he would monitor and target certain dwellings which men were often leaving their spouses alone to go to work. He would then rape women before robbing them.”
Forty-nine witnesses came forward during the investigation.
