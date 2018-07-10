SAA to start looking for strategic equity partner

SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana has reportedly given this written undertaking to trade union Solidarity.

JOHANNESBURG – It’s being reported that South African Airways (SAA) will start looking for a strategic equity partner immediately following concerns about the airline's financial status.

Trade union Solidarity says while SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana initially said that SAA needed to clean up its act in order to make it attractive for potential investors, funding pressures have dictated that it looks for a strategic partner now.

Jarana has reportedly given this written undertaking to Solidarity, which announced plans earlier this year to start a process to have SAA placed under business rescue.

