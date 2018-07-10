SAA to start looking for strategic equity partner

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
Go

SAA to start looking for strategic equity partner

SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana has reportedly given this written undertaking to trade union Solidarity.

FILE: A South African Airways flight takes off as another one is parked in a bay on the tarmac at OR Tambo International airport in Johannesburg. Picture: AFP.
FILE: A South African Airways flight takes off as another one is parked in a bay on the tarmac at OR Tambo International airport in Johannesburg. Picture: AFP.
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – It’s being reported that South African Airways (SAA) will start looking for a strategic equity partner immediately following concerns about the airline's financial status.

Trade union Solidarity says while SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana initially said that SAA needed to clean up its act in order to make it attractive for potential investors, funding pressures have dictated that it looks for a strategic partner now.

Jarana has reportedly given this written undertaking to Solidarity, which announced plans earlier this year to start a process to have SAA placed under business rescue.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA