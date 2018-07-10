Power cut affects Home affairs live capture system

It's understood this has affected the application and collection of smart ID cards and passports.

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department says it is experiencing issues with its live capture system due to a power cut.

It's understood this has affected the application and collection of smart ID cards and passports.

The department says technicians are on site dealing with the problem and are working to restore power.

The acting head of IT Thulani Mavuso said: “We really apologise to citizens for this inconvenience because it was unscheduled. We never thought that the upgrade of the UPS will actually result in this particular situation. I hope that our people will understand that.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)