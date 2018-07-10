Power cut affects Home affairs live capture system
It's understood this has affected the application and collection of smart ID cards and passports.
JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department says it is experiencing issues with its live capture system due to a power cut.
The department says technicians are on site dealing with the problem and are working to restore power.
The acting head of IT Thulani Mavuso said: “We really apologise to citizens for this inconvenience because it was unscheduled. We never thought that the upgrade of the UPS will actually result in this particular situation. I hope that our people will understand that.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
