Post Office, unions wage talks deadlock
The South African Post Office says it can only afford 6% while Telkom is offering a 3% hike.
JOHANNESBURG - Talks between the South African Post Office and unions involved in a wage strike have deadlocked.
Thousands of workers affiliated with the Communication Workers Union (CWU), the South African Customs Union and the Democratic Postal and Communications Union went on strike last week demanding a 12% salary hike.
Unions met with the Post Office on Monday where they revised their offer to 10%.
The company says it can only afford 6% while Telkom is offering a 3% hike.
The CWU’s Aubrey Tshabalala said: “As matters stand, we’re not in agreement with the employer. We’re giving feedbacks across the country on 10 July and, obviously, workers reject this 6%. So as matters stand, we’re at a deadlock.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Teko Modise among 10 convicted, sentenced over failure to submit tax returns
-
NPA to investigate Narendra Modi for alleged human rights violations
-
Duduzane Zuma left 'substantially pregnant' wife in Dubai
-
[WATCH] #AshwinWillemse: I've reached out to Naas & Nick
-
Charter plane crashes in Pretoria, 20 reportedly hurt
-
How to get tickets to Global Citizen Festival
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.