Post Office, unions wage talks deadlock

JOHANNESBURG - Talks between the South African Post Office and unions involved in a wage strike have deadlocked.

Thousands of workers affiliated with the Communication Workers Union (CWU), the South African Customs Union and the Democratic Postal and Communications Union went on strike last week demanding a 12% salary hike.

Unions met with the Post Office on Monday where they revised their offer to 10%.

The company says it can only afford 6% while Telkom is offering a 3% hike.

The CWU’s Aubrey Tshabalala said: “As matters stand, we’re not in agreement with the employer. We’re giving feedbacks across the country on 10 July and, obviously, workers reject this 6%. So as matters stand, we’re at a deadlock.”

