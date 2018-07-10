Post Office, unions wage talks deadlock

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
Go

Post Office, unions wage talks deadlock

The South African Post Office says it can only afford 6% while Telkom is offering a 3% hike.

FILE: Picture: EWN.
FILE: Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Talks between the South African Post Office and unions involved in a wage strike have deadlocked.

Thousands of workers affiliated with the Communication Workers Union (CWU), the South African Customs Union and the Democratic Postal and Communications Union went on strike last week demanding a 12% salary hike.

Unions met with the Post Office on Monday where they revised their offer to 10%.

The company says it can only afford 6% while Telkom is offering a 3% hike.

The CWU’s Aubrey Tshabalala said: “As matters stand, we’re not in agreement with the employer. We’re giving feedbacks across the country on 10 July and, obviously, workers reject this 6%. So as matters stand, we’re at a deadlock.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA