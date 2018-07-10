Police investigate kidnapping of Parow businessman

According to police, he was approached by five men after he was followed into the basement parking by double cab bakkie.

CAPE TOWN – Police are investigating the kidnapping of a businessman in Parow.

The 65-year-old Liyaqat Parker was allegedly kidnapped at his business in the Greens on Monday.

According to police, he was approached by five men after he was followed into the basement parking by a double cab bakkie.

A security guard was held at gunpoint and forced into a toilet.

The men then allegedly forced Parker into their vehicle and drove off with him.

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has raised concern over the alleged kidnapping.

The MJC's Mishka Daries says: “The Muslim Judicial Council is dismayed to hear of the kidnapping of businessman Mr Liyaqat Parker. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this very challenging time.”

Parker is a founding member of the Food Property Group, a board member of Al Amien Foods and a non-executive board member of Brimstone Investment.