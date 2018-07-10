[PHOTOS] Pretoria plane crash leaves 20+ hurt

Hawks to investigate municipality after disappearance of R1.7m
A charter aircraft went down near Wonderboom Airport in northern Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - A charter aircraft has crashed near Wonderboom Airport, north of Pretoria.
Authorities have confirmed the plane hit a factory building before crashing. Paramedics say around 20 people are believed to have been hurt.
AIRLIVE.net reports that the Martin's Air Charter plane was en route to the Aviodrome Lelystad in the Netherlands. It says the aircraft involved could be an old Convair C-131 that was recently repainted.Plane crash
