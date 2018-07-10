Popular Topics
Parly wants Nsfas to recover monies erroneously paid to graduates

Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor has also instructed her Director General to lead a team to investigate the matter before reporting back to her.

Minister of Science and Technology Naledi Pandor briefs the Press on discussions from the ANC NPC. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Minister of Science and Technology Naledi Pandor briefs the Press on discussions from the ANC NPC. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Parliament wants the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) to recoup monies erroneously paid to graduates.

The chairperson of Parliament's portfolio committee on higher education Connie September says Members of Parliament were shocked by reports that some people are still receiving student aid even after they have graduated.

Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor has also instructed her Director General to lead a team to investigate the matter before reporting back to her.

Pandor's spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says: “And the Minister has asked the Director General of the department to lead a team to work closely with Nsfas and I’m sure she would be getting a report in terms of how it happened.”

