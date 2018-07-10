NUM says wage talks crucial, threatens action

Workers are demanding an 8% salary hike this year and 8.5% for the next two years.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says Tuesday's wage talks with Eskom are crucial as workers have threatened to go on strike if the utility does not table an offer higher than 7%.

The NUM's Livhuwani Mammburu says if Eskom fails to meet their demand, they will approach the CCMA.

“They won’t rule out a strike, that’s a mandate from our members and still remains the same. We feel like giving the negotiation a chance and we hope that something can come up, that’s why we’re not in a hurry to go on strike.”

But Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says they will do everything possible to avoid another deadlock in negotiations.

“We really hope all parties will approach the negotiations with an open mind so that sanity can prevail and we’re able to reason rationally as we’re trying to find solutions.”

A court interdict is currently in place prohibiting Eskom employees from going on strike.