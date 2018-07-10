NPA to investigate Narendra Modi for alleged human rights violations

The Muslim Lawyers Association lodged an official complaint with the NPA calling on authorities to arrest the Indian Prime Minister when he attends the Brics Summit later this month in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed it will be investigating Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged involvement in war crimes and human rights violations in Kashmir.

The Muslim Lawyers Association lodged an official complaint with the NPA calling on authorities to arrest Modi when he attends the Brics Summit later this month in Johannesburg.

The organisation contends there is sufficient evidence to establish a case against Modi for alleged extra-judicial murders, rape and other human right violations.

In a letter to the association, the NPA says it's decided to focus on last month's report by the United Nations while investigating the allegations against Modi.

Association spokesperson Yousha Tayob says they welcome the decision.

“The acknowledgement of the complaint and the allocation of a docket and a case number ... indicating that they the NPA will investigate is a positive response and we remain hopeful that something will arise from this.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)