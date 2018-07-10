Murder accused Robin Packham’s case resumes today

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
Go

Murder accused Robin Packham’s case resumes today

He was arrested shortly after Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car at the Diep River train station earlier this year.

FILE: Robin and Gill Packham. Picture: facebook.com
FILE: Robin and Gill Packham. Picture: facebook.com
10 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The case against alleged wife killer Robin Packham resumes in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was arrested shortly after Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car at the Diep River train station earlier this year.

The court has previously heard that Packham allegedly tried to arrange an alibi on the day his wife disappeared.

He allegedly tried to phone a colleague on the morning Gill was reported missing to ask him to say they were in a meeting together.

Packham's accused of killing his spouse and trying to cover up the murder by putting her body in a car and then torching it.

He was granted bail of R50,000 in March and denies having murdered his wife.

The court is still awaiting the post-mortem report and DNA results for blood found at the accused's home.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA