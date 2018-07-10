Murder accused Robin Packham’s case resumes today
He was arrested shortly after Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car at the Diep River train station earlier this year.
CAPE TOWN - The case against alleged wife killer Robin Packham resumes in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
The court has previously heard that Packham allegedly tried to arrange an alibi on the day his wife disappeared.
He allegedly tried to phone a colleague on the morning Gill was reported missing to ask him to say they were in a meeting together.
Packham's accused of killing his spouse and trying to cover up the murder by putting her body in a car and then torching it.
He was granted bail of R50,000 in March and denies having murdered his wife.
The court is still awaiting the post-mortem report and DNA results for blood found at the accused's home.
