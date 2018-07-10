Mkhwebane stands by report on Zille’s colonialism tweets
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says the Western Cape legislature is undermining her office by dismissing her report on Helen Zille’s colonialism tweets.
CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is standing by her report on Premier Helen Zille’s colonialism tweet s.
In 2017, Zille took to Twitter to express how the legacy of colonialism in South Africa had been positive.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s found she violated the Constitution and the Executive Ethics Code because of public comments she made on the legacy of colonialism.
Mkhwebane says the Western Cape legislature is undermining her office by dismissing the report.
In June, Mkhwebane found that Zille had failed to uphold the oath of office and violated the Constitution.
She’s welcomed Zille’s plans to challenge her report in the North Gauteng High Court.
Mkhwebane says Zille failed to act in a manner that is consistent with the integrity of her office.
But Zille says Public Protector’s legal interpretation is misguided.
On Tuesday, Mkhwebane took to Twitter to respond to reports that the Western Cape legislature won’t be acting against Zille as per her recommendation.
Mkhwebane says she’s being second-guessed and has reminded MPLs that her remedial action is binding.
She says the basis of her findings is clearly spelt out in the report.
The Public Protector adds that she’s studying Zille’s court papers and welcomes the decision for the court to review her findings.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
