Mark Willemse clings to Knysna mayor post

CAPE TOWN - Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse is digging in his heels, saying he won't resign despite his disciplinary hearing being postponed.

Willemse was charged by the Democratic Alliance (DA) last month after being elected mayor when his predecessor Eleanore Bouw-Spies was removed through a motion of no confidence by the opposition.

Willemse’s disciplinary hearing is set to start at the end of August.

The DA says it firmly believes in due processes and will ensure the outcomes are in the best interests of Knysna residents.

It says Willemse contravened Section 2.5 of the DA's Federal Constitution.

Under this provision, a member is guilty of misconduct if he or she publicly opposes the party's principles or repeatedly opposes published party policies.

“No at this stage like I said this is running parallel to whatever is happening at the municipality. We’re working… This must carry on as a matter of process.”

Willemse says until such time as he's disciplined by the party, he's not giving up the job.