Mark Willemse clings to Knysna mayor post
Willemse says until such time as he's disciplined by the party, he's not giving up the job.
CAPE TOWN - Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse is digging in his heels, saying he won't resign despite his disciplinary hearing being postponed.
Willemse was charged by the Democratic Alliance (DA) last month after being elected mayor when his predecessor Eleanore Bouw-Spies was removed through a motion of no confidence by the opposition.
Willemse’s disciplinary hearing is set to start at the end of August.
The DA says it firmly believes in due processes and will ensure the outcomes are in the best interests of Knysna residents.
It says Willemse contravened Section 2.5 of the DA's Federal Constitution.
Under this provision, a member is guilty of misconduct if he or she publicly opposes the party's principles or repeatedly opposes published party policies.
“No at this stage like I said this is running parallel to whatever is happening at the municipality. We’re working… This must carry on as a matter of process.”
Willemse says until such time as he's disciplined by the party, he's not giving up the job.
Popular in Politics
-
Moyane ‘hopeful’ Bham will halt disciplinary probe
-
Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse’s disciplinary hearing postponed
-
[LISTEN] Ramphele: 'We are afraid of white people & think they are superior'
-
Outcome of Parly review on Ingonyama Trust yet to be determined
-
ANC-led council enters second day as parties set election goals
-
Gauteng ANC puts hope in newly elected leaders to win back support
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.