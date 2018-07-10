Man due in court for possession of drugs worth over R580K
The 36-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday in a small town in the Karoo along the N2.
CAPE TOWN - A man caught with mandrax worth more than R580,000 is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
The 36-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday in a small town in the Karoo along the N2.
He’d been a passenger in a long-distance bus when officers pulled over the vehicle to do a random search.
Police dogs sniffed out the suspect’s suitcase, which contained more than 11,000 mandrax tablets over half a million rand.
The police’s Malcolm Poje said: “As soon as he was arrested, we confiscated the drugs and he has been charged with the possession of illicit drugs. He will appear in Beaufort West Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 10 July.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
