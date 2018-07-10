[LISTEN] Wanna use Madiba's name? Observe protocol

CapeTalk | Cape Talk host Kieno Kammies spoke to Sello Hatang, the CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation about protecting the Nelson Mandela name from being misused.

CAPE TOWN – The name Nelson Mandela is known the world over and used by many organisations that are trying to keep the legacy of world icon alive.

But not everyone is using the name appropriately and some might not have been given the approval that's needed to continue using the name.

Cape Talk host Kieno Kammies spoke to the CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Sello Hatang, who says Mandela's name should not be used “willy-nilly” as anyone pleases.

Hatang says if anyone feels the need to make use of the name for a good cause, they should follow the right channels by writing to the foundation and they will respond accordingly.

“There are those institutions that Madiba himself felt it was necessary for him to lend them his name but all of us must at least observe that it's doing good and not being grossly abused.”

