[LISTEN] Govt has no intention to touch land under Ingonyama Trust
Radio 702 | President Cyril Ramaphosa's office says he has assured Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini that the government will not expropriate land under the controversial Ingonyama Trust.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa's office says he has assured Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini that the government will not expropriate land under the controversial Ingonyama Trust.
This is after last week’s imbizo of traditional leaders called by the Zulu monarch in which the King warned of a clash of nations if the state tried to expropriate “his” communal lands which comprise 13% of the country
King Zwelithini hosted an imbizo in KwaZulu-Natal last week where he spoke strongly against calls to put land that belongs to the Ingonyama Trust under government control.
“The president has said everybody in South Africa should be engaging in this matter. We’ll listen to all views, we’ll engage all views and at the end of the process, the South African position has been deliberated by all our people,” Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko said.
Listen to the audio above more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Daniel Baines talks 'How to Get a Sars Refund'
-
[LISTEN] Deadline for new Mining Charter extended
-
[LISTEN] Safety precautions & dynamics of cave diving
-
[LISTEN] Do nice people finish last?
-
[LISTEN] Whistle-blower in Soweto church sexual abuse scandal opens up
-
[LISTEN] Ramphele: 'We are afraid of white people & think they are superior'
-
[LISTEN] From bean to bar: Antonino Allegra on Africa’s chocolate industry
-
[LISTEN] ‘Health sector needs reform, not NHI’
-
[LISTEN] City of CT aims to erect speed humps near schools
-
[LISTEN] Are humans indeed wired for generosity?
-
[LISTEN] UCT launches Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance
-
[LISTEN] Why do mothers abandon their babies?
-
[LISTEN] Ex-stockbroker & author Jordan Belfort on sex, drugs & starting over
-
[LISTEN] State intelligence agencies spied on journalists - R2K
-
[LISTEN] New taxi app to take on Uber & Taxify
-
[LISTEN] Pick n Pay pilots compostable bags
-
[LISTEN] Are drunk people better at creative problem-solving?
-
[LISTEN] Duduzane Zuma charged with 2 counts of culpable homicide
-
[LISTEN] ConCourt confirms rights of wives in polygamous Muslim marriages
-
[LISTEN] 'Many use drugs to try & deal with issues, it occurs in all industries'
-
[LISTEN] What happens to the fat your body burns?
-
[LISTEN] A glimpse into the future of the global economy
-
[LISTEN] Moyane's lawyer plans to approach Ramaphosa to halt Sars inquiry
-
[LISTEN] Zwai Bala: I had to grow up very early in life
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.