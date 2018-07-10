[LISTEN] Govt has no intention to touch land under Ingonyama Trust

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa's office says he has assured Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini that the government will not expropriate land under the controversial Ingonyama Trust.

This is after last week’s imbizo of traditional leaders called by the Zulu monarch in which the King warned of a clash of nations if the state tried to expropriate “his” communal lands which comprise 13% of the country

King Zwelithini hosted an imbizo in KwaZulu-Natal last week where he spoke strongly against calls to put land that belongs to the Ingonyama Trust under government control.

“The president has said everybody in South Africa should be engaging in this matter. We’ll listen to all views, we’ll engage all views and at the end of the process, the South African position has been deliberated by all our people,” Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko said.

