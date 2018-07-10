Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Daniel Baines talks 'How to Get a Sars Refund'

| Talk Radio 702’s Bruce Whitfield spoke to Daniel Baines about his brand new book ‘How to Get a Sars Refund’.

JOHANNESBURG – Getting one’s tax refund from the South African Revenue Service (Sars) still largely remains a complicated and mysterious process for many South African taxpayers.

Talk Radio 702’s Bruce Whitfield spoke to Daniel Baines, a Port Elizabeth-based attorney who’s a tax consultant and legal adviser.

Baines is the author of How to Get a Sars Refund, a brand-new book which looks into topics such as the basics of understanding individual tax, deductions from taxable income and medical tax credits.

“My goal with this book was to make a book that is very easy to understand for people who haven’t studied tax. I believe that the South African education system has a big hole where tax isn’t taught at schools, only at university in accounting. I believe it should be taught at school level.”

For more information, listen to the audio above.

