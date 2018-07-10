Kganyago less confident of VBS Bank’s future
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago says they've never indicated that VBS bank will close but it’s unclear if the bank will make it.
JOHANNESBURG - Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago says he’s less confident now that VBS Mutual Bank will remain open but plans are in place to protect depositors.
Retail depositors will have access to their funds of up to R100,000 from Friday through Nedbank which has come on board to facilitate the repayments.
This after VBS was placed under curatorship amid allegations of financial mismanagement and fraud.
“When we put this bank under curatorship, we were fairly confident that it would make it through and we said we’re less confident now.”
This is because in the opinion of the curator, the 2017 financial statements did not present an accurate account of the bank's financial position and they are therefore being restated.
The investigation into possible fraud and malfeasance at VBS Bank is still ongoing but steps have been taken in the meantime to recover money owed to the bank.
