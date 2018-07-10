I’m innocent – Duduzane Zuma
Duduzane Zuma says in an affidavit that he is fully aware of various allegations linked to state capture in which he is said to have been involved.
JOHANNESBURG - Duduzane Zuma says he is not guilty of any criminal acts related to allegations of state capture.
The details are contained in an affidavit he submitted in the corruption case being heard in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Johannesburg.
Former president Jacob Zuma’s son made a brief appearance in that court on Monday before being granted bail of R100,000.
He says he intends to plead not guilty to the corruption case heard on Monday and further denies that he is guilty of any criminal acts linked to state capture.
Zuma adds that he is aware of the pending commission of inquiry led by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo at which he may wish to give evidence.
He reveals in the document that he has left his wife at home in Dubai because she is, as he terms it, substantially pregnant.
Zuma has surrendered his passport and will be staying at his Saxonwold address while in South Africa.
Duduzane Zuma granted R100k bail
