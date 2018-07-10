Hundreds of men take part in #100MenMarch against women & child abuse
Ministers Nomvula Mokonyane, Bheki Cele and Ayanda Dlodlo are among dignitaries who attended the march.
PRETORIA - Hundreds of men have gathered in Pretoria on Tuesday morning for the 100 Men March.
The group is expected to march through the CBD to the Union Buildings, calling for an end to abuse against women and children.
#100MenMarch arriving at Union Gardens. LAM pic.twitter.com/1fDGUS7GgT— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 10, 2018
Ministers Nomvula Mokonyane, Bheki Cele, and Ayanda Dlodlo are among dignitaries who attended the march.
Dlodlo has applauded the men who attended the march.
“I believe that the greater number of men in our population are actually very good men and fathers, husbands and lovers.”
The group started marching towards the Union Buildings where they will sign a pledge being addressed by Mokonyane.
#100MenMarch South African Police trainees who joined the march today were told the importance of not neglecting victims of abuse when they come into police stations. LAM pic.twitter.com/PTtMSXYafO— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 10, 2018
#100MenMarch @siphohotstix pledges his support to the ending violence against women and children. LAM pic.twitter.com/Vz5DwDbAMQ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 10, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Teko Modise among 10 convicted, sentenced over failure to submit tax returns
-
[WATCH] #AshwinWillemse: I've reached out to Naas & Nick
-
Duduzane Zuma left 'substantially pregnant' wife in Dubai
-
Ashwin Willemse says SuperSport fallout was ‘rooted in racism’
-
How to get tickets to Global Citizen Festival
-
Powerball Results: Friday 6 July 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.