Hundreds of men take part in #100MenMarch against women & child abuse

Ministers Nomvula Mokonyane, Bheki Cele and Ayanda Dlodlo are among dignitaries who attended the march.

PRETORIA - Hundreds of men have gathered in Pretoria on Tuesday morning for the 100 Men March.

The group is expected to march through the CBD to the Union Buildings, calling for an end to abuse against women and children.

Ministers Nomvula Mokonyane, Bheki Cele, and Ayanda Dlodlo are among dignitaries who attended the march.

Dlodlo has applauded the men who attended the march.

“I believe that the greater number of men in our population are actually very good men and fathers, husbands and lovers.”

The group started marching towards the Union Buildings where they will sign a pledge being addressed by Mokonyane.

#100MenMarch South African Police trainees who joined the march today were told the importance of not neglecting victims of abuse when they come into police stations. LAM pic.twitter.com/PTtMSXYafO — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 10, 2018

#100MenMarch @siphohotstix pledges his support to the ending violence against women and children. LAM pic.twitter.com/Vz5DwDbAMQ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 10, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)