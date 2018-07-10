Heavy fog at CT International Airport causes diversion of flights

Officials say this has had an impact on airport operations.

CAPE TOWN – Several flights have had to be diverted from Cape Town International Airport on Monday morning due to heavy fog.

Airports Company South Africa spokesperson Deidre Davids says: “Flights are being diverted to places like George and Port Elizabeth and will arrive a little bit later.

“The teams are working hard to limit the impact but we do expect some rotational delays during the course of the day.”