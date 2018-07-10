Heavy fog at CT International Airport causes diversion of flights

Death toll in Thai tourist boat disaster rises to 44
World
Officials say this has had an impact on airport operations.
CAPE TOWN – Several flights have had to be diverted from Cape Town International Airport on Monday morning due to heavy fog.
Officials say this has had an impact on airport operations.
Airports Company South Africa spokesperson Deidre Davids says: “Flights are being diverted to places like George and Port Elizabeth and will arrive a little bit later.
“The teams are working hard to limit the impact but we do expect some rotational delays during the course of the day.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.