Hawks to investigate municipality after disappearance of R1.7m

JOHANNESBURG - The JB Marks Local Municipality has confirmed that Hawks have been called in to investigate after R1.7 million was allegedly paid to a Midrand based company which is now deregistered.

An official reportedly raised the alarm when he realised his password had been used to make the unauthorised payment.

Spokesperson Willy Maphosa says three officials have been suspended.

“The officials have been suspended in relation to the disappearance of about R1.7 million within the financial system of the council as a precautionary measure because the system we’re working with will be investigated.”