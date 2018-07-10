Hammanskraal residents protest over 'unclean' water
Last month, residents complained they had suffered gastric ailments after drinking water from the tap, prompting Tshwane Health officials to investigate claims of a cholera outbreak.
JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Hammanskraal, outside Pretoria, have again taken to the streets over the quality of water in the area, barricading the Harry Gwala Road near Jubilee Mall.
Last month, residents complained they had suffered gastric ailments after drinking water from the tap, prompting Tshwane Health officials to investigate claims of a cholera outbreak. This was later dismissed after tests showed no traces of the disease.
A man near the mall described the scenes from earlier on Tuesday.
“They’re burning tyers, throwing stones [and] breaking bottle glasses in front of Jubilee Mall. They are striking because of water; the water is not clean.”
The police's Margaret Molane says they've now managed to contain the situation.
“We are clearing Jubilee Mall [and] opening the mall. No arrests have been made and no injuries [have been reported].”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
