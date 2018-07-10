Family of kidnapped CT businessman appeals for his safe release

The 65-year-old Liyaqat Parker was approached by five unknown men at his business premises in Stairway close to the Greens on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The family of the Parow businessman who has allegedly been kidnapped is appealing for his safe release.

The 65-year-old Liyaqat Parker was approached by five unknown men at his business premises in Stairway Close, De Greens on Monday.

In a statement, the Parker family lawyer urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the police, and for those who are involved to release him.

Meanwhile, MEC for Community Safety Dan Plato says the department is concerned about the apparent increase in the number of kidnappings in the province involving prominent business people, and the extortion of large sums of money from their families for their release.

Plato says the recent kidnapping of Parker has brought the number of apparent ransom extortion kidnappings to four cases over the last two years.

Plato's spokesperson Ewald Botha says the MEC has written to Western Cape police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula.

“He urged the South African Police Service to ensure that those responsible for the latest kidnappings and for the previous kidnappings are arrested in a letter to the provincial police commissioner.

“Minister Plato has requested him to assign top provincial detectives to uncover the extent of criminal involvement.”

Botha says later this month Plato will discuss the trend with the national Police Minister Bheki Cele and what possible measures both the department and the police can take.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)