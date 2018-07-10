[EXCLUSIVE] Numsa accuses DMR of paying lip service over Optimum cash crisis

The mine has, on several occasions, failed to pay workers and service providers leading to a number of protests.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has accused the Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) of paying lip service and not dealing swiftly with the financial challenges faced by the Optimum coal mine in Mpumalanga.

Some employees have told Eyewitness News that the non-payment of salaries has left them destitute.

National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) branch leader Goodwill Mthombeni says the firm’s financial state is deteriorating on a daily basis.

“As we speak now, some of the contractors that use to work at Optimum have been dismissed.”

But business rescue practitioner Chris Monyela disagrees, saying the mine has to date managed to begin coal provision to its customers, including Eskom.

But Mthomeni asks: Where does this leave workers who have not been paid for months? What we’re experiencing now is very… it’s out of this world. It’s a case of one would work and not get paid.”

Operations at the mine are continuing, with some employees who protested earlier now back at work hoping to be paid as the mine makes revenue.

