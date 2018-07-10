'Equipping youth with education, technology will benefit them for generations'

Naledi Pandor says the aim of the Brics Education Ministers Meeting is not only to have good ideas & policies on paper, but also to have practical action in advancing education.

CAPE TOWN - Preparing young people for the fourth industrial revolution is one of the main themes at the sixth Brics Education Ministers Meeting.

This year’s meeting is being held in Cape Town.

Brics chairperson and Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor says equipping young people with education and technology will benefit the youth for generations.

Education development and preparing students for the forth industrial revolution are one of the main themes this year.

Pandor says the aim of the summit is not only to have good ideas and policies on paper but also to have practical action in advancing education across the five countries.

“But I hope you won’t be like that Commonwealth Minister who forgot that even though we had a conference in Cape Town, it wasn’t time to go to the beach. We were here for conference business. So, I like forward to our deliberations.”

Education ministers from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will now discuss the 2018 Academic Forum report.

Thereafter, delegates will sign the sixth Meeting of Brics Ministers of Education and Training 2018 Declaration.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)