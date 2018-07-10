'Equipping youth with education, technology will benefit them for generations'
Naledi Pandor says the aim of the Brics Education Ministers Meeting is not only to have good ideas & policies on paper, but also to have practical action in advancing education.
CAPE TOWN - Preparing young people for the fourth industrial revolution is one of the main themes at the sixth Brics Education Ministers Meeting.
This year’s meeting is being held in Cape Town.
Brics chairperson and Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor says equipping young people with education and technology will benefit the youth for generations.
#BricsMinisters Education development and preparing students for the forth industrial revolution are one of the main themes this year.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 10, 2018
GLS pic.twitter.com/vt7UCEQbpV
Pandor says the aim of the summit is not only to have good ideas and policies on paper but also to have practical action in advancing education across the five countries.
“But I hope you won’t be like that Commonwealth Minister who forgot that even though we had a conference in Cape Town, it wasn’t time to go to the beach. We were here for conference business. So, I like forward to our deliberations.”
Education ministers from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will now discuss the 2018 Academic Forum report.
Thereafter, delegates will sign the sixth Meeting of Brics Ministers of Education and Training 2018 Declaration.
Tea break and group photo session of the delegates #BRICSZA #BRICS18 pic.twitter.com/FXeGYHqi7q— HigherEduTrainingZA (@HigherEduGovZA) July 9, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] #AshwinWillemse: I've reached out to Naas & Nick
-
Teko Modise among 10 convicted, sentenced over failure to submit tax returns
-
Duduzane Zuma left 'substantially pregnant' wife in Dubai
-
Ashwin Willemse says SuperSport fallout was ‘rooted in racism’
-
How to get tickets to Global Citizen Festival
-
Court rules Jiba, Mrwebi be reinstated to roll of advocates
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.