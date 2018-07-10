Ennerdale land grabs: 'We’re willing to risk it all'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
Go

Ennerdale land grabs: 'We’re willing to risk it all'

Tensions are running high in the area, where groups of people have started erecting shacks on pieces of vacant land.

Ennerdale residents illegally erecting shacks on a piece of land. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN.
Ennerdale residents illegally erecting shacks on a piece of land. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – While the authorities try to prevent Ennerdale residents from occupying land illegally, community members have told Eyewitness News government only has itself to blame for the years-long housing backlog.

Tensions are running high in the area, where groups of people have started erecting shacks on pieces of vacant land.

The Gauteng Human Settlements department has responded with threats to arrest those responsible.

This 60-year-old grandmother strikes the ground hard with a heavy pickaxe as she prepares to build a makeshift shack.

She stresses she's no criminal and all she wants is to realise her dream of owning her own home.

“We’re willing to take the risk. Rather die because we’re tired of waiting.

The woman is part of a group of people who’ve descended on Extension 9 in Ennerdale in droves to set up shacks on open land, defying government’s orders.

Simphiwe Jimta has also decided he and his girlfriend will settle and will fight those preventing them from doing so.

“We’re waiting for them, we’re not scared. We going to fight.”

In May, the Gauteng government promised to urgently deal with the housing backlogs in the south of Joburg.

Human Settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa has cautioned against illegal occupation.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA