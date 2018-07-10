Ennerdale community members vow to keep grabbing land
Residents arrived at a vacant piece of land in the southern suburb last week and put up corrugated iron shelters only for them to be taken down by the JMPD on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Ennerdale community members say they’ll continue rebuilding their shacks on vacant land after JMPD demolished their structures in Extension 9.
In 2017, the government vowed to fast-track the backlog of housing projects in the south of Joburg, but the community says for the last five years they have only heard empty promises.
Some have spent the last of their money on building materials to erect shacks on vacant land on Extension 9, but on Tuesday afternoon they were left with nothing.
Farouk Jardine, who mobilised the illegal occupation, says the community will continue to grab land because they don’t see it as a criminal offence.
“Now if we do illegal things why don’t they take us to a court.”
But the JMPD’s Edna Mamoyane says residents are breaking the law.
“We can’t just let people go in and start building anywhere without proper allocation from the city or the Housing Department.”
Residents have vowed to also occupy another piece of vacant land in Extension 6 if the government fails to fast-track plans to help families.
