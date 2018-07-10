Duduzane Zuma left 'substantially pregnant' wife in Dubai
Zuma says under normal circumstances, he and his wife Shanice travel together but it was deemed advisable for her not to travel to South Africa because she is pregnant.
JOHANNESBURG - Duduzane Zuma has revealed that he has left his pregnant wife in Dubai in order to come to South Africa to face criminal charges.
Former president Jacob Zuma’s son makes the revelation in an affidavit he sent to the authorities from Dubai prior to arriving and being detained at OR Tambo International Airport last week.
Zuma was granted bail of R100,000 after appearing briefly on a charge of corruption in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.
Zuma says under normal circumstances he and his wife Shanice, travel together as a family but it was deemed advisable for her not to travel to South Africa on this occasion because she is, as Zuma termed, substantially pregnant.
Zuma signed the affidavit in Dubai last Wednesday.
The State did not oppose bail while the accused agreed to surrender his passport to the authorities.
If Zuma wants to travel abroad, he has to apply by way of an affidavit to the investigating officer and submit his itinerary.
He has further denied he is guilty of any criminal acts related to allegations of state capture.
WATCH: Duduzane Zuma granted R100k bail
