CT International Airport flight delays to be cleared soon

Nine flights had to be diverted on Tuesday morning as a result of heavy fog.

CAPE TOWN - The Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) says flight delays should be cleared at Cape Town International Airport by later on Tuesday evening.

Flights were re-directed to various airports, including Port Elizabeth and George.

Acsa says all flights are taking off and none have been grounded.

Airports Company South Africa spokesperson Deidre Davids said: “Following some of the flight diversions experienced on Tuesday morning due to heavy fog, there have been some rotational delays on certain flights. We do expect these to clear up by early evening.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)