CT International Airport flight delays to be cleared soon

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
Go

CT International Airport flight delays to be cleared soon

Nine flights had to be diverted on Tuesday morning as a result of heavy fog.

A general view of the Cape Town International Airport. Picture: Facebook.com.
A general view of the Cape Town International Airport. Picture: Facebook.com.
16 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) says flight delays should be cleared at Cape Town International Airport by later on Tuesday evening.

Nine flights had to be diverted on Tuesday morning as a result of heavy fog.

Flights were re-directed to various airports, including Port Elizabeth and George.

Acsa says all flights are taking off and none have been grounded.

Airports Company South Africa spokesperson Deidre Davids said: “Following some of the flight diversions experienced on Tuesday morning due to heavy fog, there have been some rotational delays on certain flights. We do expect these to clear up by early evening.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA