Court rules Jiba, Mrwebi be reinstated to roll of advocates

JOHANNESBURG – The Supreme Court of Appeal has ruled that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi be reinstated to the roll of advocates.

The Bloemfontein-based court overturned an earlier High Court ruling disbarring them and disagreed that they are not fit and proper for their jobs at the NPA.

Jiba and Mrwebi were struck off the roll in 2016.

Justice Connie Mocumie handed down the judgment this morning.

“The application for the striking of the roll for Miss Jiba and Mr Mrwebi is dismissed with no order as to course.

“The application for the striking off the roll of Jiba and Mrwebi is dismissed with no order as to costs. However, as regards, Mr Mrwebi is suspended as an advocate for a period of six months from the date of this order, 15 September 2016. I hand down the judgment.”